Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Acquires Shares of 7,343 First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FHN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in First Horizon by 126.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,759,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,710,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237,557 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in First Horizon by 227.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,751,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,174,000 after buying an additional 6,773,903 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the second quarter valued at $73,519,000. FMR LLC raised its position in First Horizon by 20.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,717,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861,554 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in First Horizon by 2,866.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,756,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663,590 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David T. Popwell sold 139,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $3,456,015.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 527,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,045,502.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Tammy Locascio sold 36,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total transaction of $881,789.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 169,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,120,518.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David T. Popwell sold 139,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $3,456,015.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 527,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,045,502.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Horizon Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $24.68 on Friday. First Horizon Co. has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $24.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.95.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $875.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.60.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Further Reading

