Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Acquires Shares of 9,552 Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $39,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $62,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 71.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 25.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. 41.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Activity at Arbor Realty Trust

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director William C. Green purchased 9,255 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.36 per share, for a total transaction of $142,156.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 134,705 shares in the company, valued at $2,069,068.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABR. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $18.50 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $18.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Arbor Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.88.

ABR opened at $14.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.39. The company has a current ratio of 41.12, a quick ratio of 41.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $18.88.

Arbor Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.