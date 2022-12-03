Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Buys New Shares in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,175 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in IDACORP by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,077 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in IDACORP by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,512 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in IDACORP by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,630 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in IDACORP by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,675 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in IDACORP by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on IDA. Bank of America downgraded shares of IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $115.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of IDACORP from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

IDACORP Stock Performance

IDACORP Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:IDA opened at $108.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.19. IDACORP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.53 and a fifty-two week high of $118.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is an increase from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.10%.

IDACORP Profile

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

Featured Articles

