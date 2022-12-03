Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Buys New Shares in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Newmont during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Newmont during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 98.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Newmont by 64.3% during the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 193.0% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $128,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,834,266.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $128,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,834,266.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $469,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,949 shares in the company, valued at $9,949,251.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,405,502 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Newmont Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NEM. Barclays lowered their target price on Newmont from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Eight Capital lowered their target price on Newmont to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Newmont to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Newmont in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.47.

NYSE NEM opened at $48.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $37.45 and a 1-year high of $86.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Newmont had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 174.60%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Stories

