Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Buys Shares of 1,622 Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 8.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,583,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 1.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 24,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 907.6% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 27,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 24,933 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter valued at about $1,155,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 5.1% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 5,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HLI stock opened at $99.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.97 and a 200-day moving average of $83.82. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.18 and a 1-year high of $122.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.72.

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.15. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $489.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.32 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

In related news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $497,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $497,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 16,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.28, for a total value of $1,526,713.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,182 shares of company stock valued at $2,104,658 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HLI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.25.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

