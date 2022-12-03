Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Buys Shares of 1,654 Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIOD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 5.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,031,000 after buying an additional 8,839 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 16.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 27.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,382,000 after buying an additional 15,956 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes in the first quarter valued at about $380,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 305.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diodes

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,008,823. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Evan Yu sold 6,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $613,570.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,947,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,008,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,047 shares of company stock valued at $5,062,509. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Diodes stock opened at $91.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.50. Diodes Incorporated has a 52 week low of $58.52 and a 52 week high of $113.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.37.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.14. Diodes had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $521.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.10 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen raised their target price on Diodes to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Diodes from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Diodes from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Diodes from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

