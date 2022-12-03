Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Buys Shares of 1,927 Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,935,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,577,000 after buying an additional 104,706 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,502,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,391,000 after purchasing an additional 60,753 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,226,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,955,000 after purchasing an additional 140,411 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,066,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,084,000 after purchasing an additional 227,557 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,002,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,345,000 after purchasing an additional 44,259 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.06, for a total value of $166,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,870,345.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP opened at $82.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.93. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.86 and a twelve month high of $111.31.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.01). Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 34.42%. The business had revenue of $410.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 12.34%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PNFP. Raymond James lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

