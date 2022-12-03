Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Invests $137,000 in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 783 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 417.6% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 264 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 546.8% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 25.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in PerkinElmer in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 1,085.1% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PKI. StockNews.com cut PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on PerkinElmer from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. TheStreet cut PerkinElmer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays raised PerkinElmer from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PerkinElmer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.22.

PerkinElmer Stock Performance

Shares of PKI opened at $139.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.96. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.46 and a 12 month high of $203.16.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $711.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 13.60%. Equities research analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PerkinElmer Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.71%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

