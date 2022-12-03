Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Invests $149,000 in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of R. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,735,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $455,004,000 after buying an additional 421,132 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 4,250,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $337,153,000 after buying an additional 1,250,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,825,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $144,796,000 after buying an additional 101,962 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,151,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,355,000 after buying an additional 181,942 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 647,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,360,000 after buying an additional 6,810 shares during the period. 87.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ryder System

In other news, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 89,325 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $7,215,673.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,677,393.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 89,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $7,215,673.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,677,393.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John J. Diez sold 2,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $207,846.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,634,970.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 137,161 shares of company stock worth $11,307,758. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ryder System Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently commented on R shares. Stephens raised their target price on Ryder System from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Ryder System to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

R stock opened at $90.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.71 and a 52-week high of $97.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.60.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 7.31%. Ryder System’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. Analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 15.29%.

About Ryder System

(Get Rating)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

