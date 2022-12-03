Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Invests $162,000 in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 23,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 10,370 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 39,967.0% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,658,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,635 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 31,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of DVY opened at $125.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.78. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $105.59 and a 12 month high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.346 per share. This represents a $5.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

