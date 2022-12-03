Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Invests $176,000 in Centerspace (NYSE:CSR)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centerspace by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centerspace during the 1st quarter worth about $440,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Centerspace by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centerspace by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Centerspace by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Centerspace alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CSR shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Centerspace from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Colliers International Group reduced their price target on shares of Centerspace to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Centerspace from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Centerspace from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Centerspace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.14.

Centerspace Stock Down 0.8 %

Centerspace Company Profile

CSR stock opened at $64.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $976.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.45, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Centerspace has a 12 month low of $60.52 and a 12 month high of $112.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.69.

(Get Rating)

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2021, Centerspace owned 62 apartment communities consisting of 11,579 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Centerspace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerspace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.