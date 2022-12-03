Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Invests $186,000 in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 61.0% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.1% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PNC opened at $164.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.18. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.52 and a 1-year high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.12. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.75 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.25%.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $452,316.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,277,340.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PNC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Compass Point cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.74.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

