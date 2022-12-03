Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Makes New $136,000 Investment in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,292 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fabrinet during the second quarter worth approximately $26,203,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter valued at $945,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 5,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $125.00 to $132.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.90.

Fabrinet Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Fabrinet stock opened at $132.61 on Friday. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $74.57 and a 12-month high of $134.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.20.

In other Fabrinet news, COO Harpal Gill sold 6,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total transaction of $817,021.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,485,865.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fabrinet news, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 14,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total transaction of $1,730,816.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,074,077.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Harpal Gill sold 6,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total transaction of $817,021.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,485,865.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fabrinet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Featured Articles

