Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Makes New $179,000 Investment in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 18.7% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 8.6% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Zoetis by 4.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 151,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,643,000 after purchasing an additional 6,593 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Zoetis by 5.8% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 1.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 64,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $157.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.84. The firm has a market cap of $73.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.94, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.27. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.15 and a 52-week high of $249.27.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). Zoetis had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 48.41%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.68%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.17.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

