Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 17,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 57.6% in the first quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $142.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.95. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $119.81 and a 1 year high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

