Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Purchases New Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,514 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in UBS Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 860,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,964,000 after purchasing an additional 20,386 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in UBS Group by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in UBS Group by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 649,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,476,000 after purchasing an additional 208,153 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in UBS Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 337,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after buying an additional 8,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in UBS Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 52,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. 33.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 20.70 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 18.50 to CHF 20 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 19 to CHF 20 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 22 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UBS Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.82.

UBS opened at $18.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.15. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $21.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 12.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

