Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,098 PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,098 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,645,019,000 after acquiring an additional 252,358 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 12.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,310,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,979,281,000 after buying an additional 1,963,056 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,511,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,033,106,000 after buying an additional 206,569 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 61.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,393,191 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,755,445,000 after buying an additional 5,109,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 1.5% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,346,747 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $611,347,000 after buying an additional 76,632 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG Industries Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:PPG opened at $137.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.58. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.06 and a 52 week high of $177.32. The company has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.52.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.01). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $164.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.83.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

