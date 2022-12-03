Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,283 iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SCZ opened at $57.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.16 and a 200-day moving average of $54.90. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.12 and a fifty-two week high of $73.96.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

