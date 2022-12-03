Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Takes $143,000 Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth about $28,000. 21.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AZN opened at $68.47 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $52.65 and a 1-year high of $71.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.02 and a 200-day moving average of $62.10. The firm has a market cap of $212.18 billion, a PE ratio of 102.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.54.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

Several research firms recently commented on AZN. StockNews.com began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on AstraZeneca from GBX 120 ($1.44) to GBX 118 ($1.41) in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Argus upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on AstraZeneca from £120 ($143.56) to £118 ($141.17) in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, AlphaValue raised AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8,264.20.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

