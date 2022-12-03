Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Takes $194,000 Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,176.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 341.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 18,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 14,061 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 262.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,266,000 after acquiring an additional 28,880 shares during the period.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ TLT opened at $107.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.84. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.85 and a 12 month high of $155.12.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.