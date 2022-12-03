Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Takes Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sculati Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 14,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,380,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2,087.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,117,000 after buying an additional 33,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB opened at $138.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.05. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $104.29 and a 12-month high of $155.17.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

