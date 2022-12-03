Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) PT Raised to C$145.00

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) had its price target raised by research analysts at Desjardins from C$140.00 to C$145.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.42 EPS.

RY has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.09.

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $99.64 on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $83.63 and a one year high of $119.41. The company has a market capitalization of $138.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.31.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,946,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,817,816,000 after buying an additional 2,687,026 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,653,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,560,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,987 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 265.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,835,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,185,770,000 after purchasing an additional 14,412,851 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 28.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,405,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,660,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.4% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 18,380,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,998,605,000 after purchasing an additional 608,072 shares in the last quarter. 40.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

