Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) PT Raised to C$145.00

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) had its price target raised by research analysts at Desjardins from C$140.00 to C$145.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.42 EPS.
RY has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.09.
Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance
Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $99.64 on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $83.63 and a one year high of $119.41. The company has a market capitalization of $138.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.31.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Royal Bank of Canada
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Royal Bank of Canada (RY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.