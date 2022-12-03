Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $3.24 Per Share

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 30th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud expects that the financial services provider will earn $3.24 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Royal Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $11.72 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q2 2024 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.98 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

RY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$129.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Thursday. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$143.00 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$153.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.50 to C$130.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada to C$153.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$145.42.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Down 0.3 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of RY stock opened at C$134.21 on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$116.75 and a 12-month high of C$149.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$185.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$127.17 and its 200 day moving average is C$126.59.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$124.89, for a total value of C$509,291.63. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$733,464.87. Insiders have sold a total of 12,234 shares of company stock worth $1,559,529 in the last 90 days.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 45.17%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.