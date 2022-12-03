Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Receives $25.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.80.

SCRYY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Scor from €24.00 ($24.74) to €26.00 ($26.80) in a research note on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Scor from €16.00 ($16.49) to €16.50 ($17.01) in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Scor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Scor from €33.00 ($34.02) to €25.00 ($25.77) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Scor from €32.00 ($32.99) to €30.00 ($30.93) in a report on Thursday, September 8th.

Get Scor alerts:

Scor Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SCRYY stock opened at $1.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 1.29. Scor has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $3.73.

Scor Company Profile

Scor ( OTCMKTS:SCRYY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Scor had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a negative return on equity of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Scor will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Scor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.