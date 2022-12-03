Short Interest in Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) Grows By 19.5%

Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,500 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the October 31st total of 47,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 120,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Adventus Mining from C$1.00 to C$0.80 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Get Adventus Mining alerts:

Adventus Mining Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of Adventus Mining stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. Adventus Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.29 and a 200 day moving average of $0.34.

Adventus Mining Company Profile

Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, lead, silver, molybdenum, and tungsten deposits. Its principal project is the Curipamba property covering an area of 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adventus Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adventus Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.