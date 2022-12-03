Short Interest in Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Increases By 22.2%

Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the October 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Alfa Laval Corporate Price Performance

Shares of ALFVY stock opened at $29.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.86 and its 200-day moving average is $26.27. Alfa Laval Corporate has a 1 year low of $22.73 and a 1 year high of $42.16.

Get Alfa Laval Corporate alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on ALFVY. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Alfa Laval Corporate from SEK 295 to SEK 285 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Alfa Laval Corporate from SEK 234 to SEK 241 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alfa Laval Corporate currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $317.00.

About Alfa Laval Corporate

Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Laval Corporate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Laval Corporate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.