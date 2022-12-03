Short Interest in ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Drops By 20.0%

ams-OSRAM AG (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ams-OSRAM Stock Up 6.6 %

AMSSY opened at $4.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.06. ams-OSRAM has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 1.35.

ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. ams-OSRAM had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About ams-OSRAM

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMSSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of ams-OSRAM from CHF 8.50 to CHF 7.50 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of ams-OSRAM from CHF 9.50 to CHF 7.30 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ams-OSRAM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.43.

ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells LED and optical sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company operates through Semiconductor and Lamps & Systems segments. The Semiconductor segment offers semiconductor-based products and solutions, such as LEDs, lasers, and optical and image sensors for automotive, consumer, and industrial end markets.

