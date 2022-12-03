Short Interest in PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ID) Decreases By 26.7%

PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ID – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the October 31st total of 46,900 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 22,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

PARTS iD Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of ID opened at $1.28 on Friday. PARTS iD has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $3.41.

Get PARTS iD alerts:

About PARTS iD

(Get Rating)

Read More

PARTS iD, Inc, a digital commerce company, primarily sells automotive parts and accessories through its proprietary platforms. The company offers automobile accessories, wheels and tires, performance parts, and lighting and repair parts, as well as parts and accessories for semi-trucks, motorcycles, powersports, RVs/campers, boats, outdoor sports and camping gear, and tools.

Receive News & Ratings for PARTS iD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PARTS iD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.