Short Interest in PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ID) Decreases By 26.7%

PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ID – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the October 31st total of 46,900 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 22,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
PARTS iD Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of ID opened at $1.28 on Friday. PARTS iD has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $3.41.
About PARTS iD
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PARTS iD (ID)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for PARTS iD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PARTS iD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.