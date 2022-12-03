Sidus Space, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.67) Per Share, Taglich Brothers Forecasts (NASDAQ:SIDU)

Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Taglich Brothers cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sidus Space in a report released on Monday, November 28th. Taglich Brothers analyst J. Nobile now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.67) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.52). The consensus estimate for Sidus Space’s current full-year earnings is ($0.67) per share. Taglich Brothers also issued estimates for Sidus Space’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

SIDU opened at $1.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.82. Sidus Space has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $29.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sidus Space in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sidus Space in the second quarter worth about $33,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sidus Space in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sidus Space by 139.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 22,450 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sidus Space by 113.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 16,406 shares during the period. 2.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sidus Space, Inc, a space-as-a-service company, engages in the design, manufacture, launch, and data collection of commercial satellite worldwide. Its services include satellite manufacturing; precision manufacturing, assembly, and test; low earth orbit microsatellite; payload integrations; launch and support services; space-based data services and analytics; precision computer numerical control machining and fabrication; Swiss screw machining; wire cable harness fabrication; 3D composite and metal printing; and satellite deployment and microgravity testing and research services, as well as services related to electrical and electronic assemblies.

