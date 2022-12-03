SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for SilverCrest Metals in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 30th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.74. The consensus estimate for SilverCrest Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.80 per share.

Separately, Pi Financial lowered their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$16.40 to C$15.20 in a research note on Monday, September 12th.

SilverCrest Metals Trading Up 2.6 %

About SilverCrest Metals

Shares of SIL stock opened at C$9.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.26, a current ratio of 11.87 and a quick ratio of 9.14. The firm has a market cap of C$1.37 billion and a PE ratio of 62.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$7.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.06. SilverCrest Metals has a 1-year low of C$6.30 and a 1-year high of C$12.99.

SilverCrest Metals Inc explores for and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

