SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,514,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,887 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.62% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $79,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of SPYG opened at $54.91 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.91 and a 52-week high of $73.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.47.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

