Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock to $105.00. The stock had previously closed at $77.68, but opened at $83.78. Splunk shares last traded at $88.88, with a volume of 44,807 shares.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SPLK. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Splunk from $132.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen decreased their price target on Splunk from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Splunk from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Splunk from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Splunk from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.81.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 470.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 272,131 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,466,000 after acquiring an additional 224,389 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 6.0% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the software company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the third quarter worth about $7,120,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 15.7% in the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,307 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,521,000 after buying an additional 15,335 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 242.8% in the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 12,410 shares of the software company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 8,790 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.23 and a 200-day moving average of $91.61.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

