Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Receives $93.09 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.09.

SWK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $118.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $81.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.16. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52-week low of $70.24 and a 52-week high of $196.52.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

Insider Transactions at Stanley Black & Decker

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, CFO Corbin Walburger sold 5,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $424,038.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,834.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert J. Manning purchased 30,000 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,565,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,565,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Corbin Walburger sold 5,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $424,038.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,834.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stanley Black & Decker

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 280.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

