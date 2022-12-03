Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.
SPLP opened at $43.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.37. Steel Partners has a 1 year low of $32.01 and a 1 year high of $47.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $930.95 million, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.38.
In other news, President Jack L. Howard sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $278,880.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 229,375 shares in the company, valued at $5,330,675. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 70.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.
