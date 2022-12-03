Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Steel Partners Price Performance

SPLP opened at $43.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.37. Steel Partners has a 1 year low of $32.01 and a 1 year high of $47.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $930.95 million, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steel Partners

In other news, President Jack L. Howard sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $278,880.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 229,375 shares in the company, valued at $5,330,675. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 70.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steel Partners

About Steel Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Partners during the first quarter worth about $122,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Partners during the first quarter worth about $153,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Partners during the first quarter worth about $287,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Partners during the second quarter worth about $388,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 3.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

