Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE)

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 20,292 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 113% compared to the average daily volume of 9,519 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on SAVE. Melius began coverage on Spirit Airlines in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Spirit Airlines in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen dropped their price target on Spirit Airlines to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.09.

Spirit Airlines Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Spirit Airlines stock opened at $21.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.10. Spirit Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $15.92 and a fifty-two week high of $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.01 and a 200 day moving average of $22.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Spirit Airlines ( NYSE:SAVE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a negative net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Spirit Airlines will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the second quarter valued at $36,616,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 37.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,637,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,557,000 after acquiring an additional 997,254 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 215.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,394,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,236,000 after acquiring an additional 952,023 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in Spirit Airlines by 114.1% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,549,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,950,000 after buying an additional 826,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC raised its stake in Spirit Airlines by 147.5% in the third quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,233,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,213,000 after buying an additional 735,152 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

