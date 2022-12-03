StockNews.com Downgrades Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) to Hold

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of TLK opened at $25.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $33.21.

Institutional Trading of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 28.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 283,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,043,000 after purchasing an additional 63,301 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 40.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 109,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 31,321 shares during the period. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the second quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and digital services, including financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT, big data analytics, and digital advertising services.

