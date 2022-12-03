StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on AZRE. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Azure Power Global from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Azure Power Global from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd.

Shares of AZRE opened at $5.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $257.13 million, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.01. Azure Power Global has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $21.53.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global during the first quarter worth $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 5,864.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,487 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 527.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,981 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,869 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 182.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,745 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares during the period. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd acquired a new stake in Azure Power Global in the third quarter valued at $56,000.

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

