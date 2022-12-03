StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the energy company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on AZRE. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Azure Power Global from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Azure Power Global from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd.
Shares of AZRE opened at $5.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $257.13 million, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.01. Azure Power Global has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $21.53.
Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.
