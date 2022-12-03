StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

ECOM has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson lowered shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. B. Riley lowered shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.10 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. William Blair lowered shares of ChannelAdvisor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.03.

Get ChannelAdvisor alerts:

ChannelAdvisor Price Performance

Shares of ECOM opened at $23.09 on Thursday. ChannelAdvisor has a 1 year low of $11.89 and a 1 year high of $27.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.31. The firm has a market cap of $667.67 million, a P/E ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.39.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChannelAdvisor

In other news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $74,067.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,751 shares in the company, valued at $564,075.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 36.7% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 24,509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 6,577 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 15,971 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,382 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 8,691 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 950,861 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

About ChannelAdvisor

(Get Rating)

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their e-commerce operations, expand to new channels, and grow sales.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ChannelAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChannelAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.