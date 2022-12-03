StockNews.com Lowers Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also commented on ATVI. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Activision Blizzard from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird raised Activision Blizzard from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised Activision Blizzard from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $93.11.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $75.76 on Wednesday. Activision Blizzard has a 52 week low of $56.40 and a 52 week high of $86.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Insider Activity at Activision Blizzard

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Activision Blizzard

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $781,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,810,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,689,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605,802 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1,509.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,149,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,295,000 after buying an additional 11,394,496 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 11.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,002,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,921,000 after buying an additional 892,599 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 23.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,005,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,458,000 after buying an additional 1,317,161 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 81.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,493,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,699,000 after buying an additional 2,906,994 shares during the last quarter. 78.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Activision Blizzard

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.