StockNews.com Lowers AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright cut AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Jonestrading cut AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. SVB Leerink cut shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Get AVEO Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVEO opened at $14.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $518.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.76 and a beta of 1.02. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AVEO Pharmaceuticals

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $70,000. 44.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for patients with cancer. It markets FOTIVDA, an oral, next-generation vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.