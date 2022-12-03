SVB Leerink Weighs in on scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SCPH)

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for scPharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, November 28th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Ruiz now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.32) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.43). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for scPharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.43) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for scPharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.25) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.20) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen assumed coverage on scPharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on scPharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on scPharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen started coverage on scPharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on scPharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.83.

NASDAQ:SCPH opened at $7.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $193.41 million, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 0.24. scPharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $7.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.40.

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.04.

In related news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 762,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $4,002,495.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,328,328 shares in the company, valued at $27,973,722. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder 5Am Partners Iv, Llc sold 37,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $188,420.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 762,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $4,002,495.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,328,328 shares in the company, valued at $27,973,722. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 626,622 shares of company stock worth $2,635,860 over the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCPH. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of scPharmaceuticals by 2,366.0% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 23,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 22,217 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its position in scPharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,396,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,933,000 after acquiring an additional 23,600 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in scPharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 6,787 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in scPharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 348,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 15,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in scPharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 57.28% of the company’s stock.

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through an on-body infusor for treatment of congestion in patients with heart failure.

