Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Receives $98.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.20.

SVNLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Baader Bank raised Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup cut Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group raised Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 101 to SEK 104 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 100 to SEK 101 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Get Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) alerts:

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SVNLY opened at $5.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.55 and a 200 day moving average of $4.45. The company has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $5.82.

About Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SVNLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 33.03%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Svenska Handelsbanken AB will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, the Netherlands, the United States, Luxembourg, China, Germany, France, and Poland. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and payment and reconciliation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.