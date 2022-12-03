Swire Properties (OTCMKTS:SWPFF) Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Swire Properties (OTCMKTS:SWPFF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC lowered Swire Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Swire Properties Stock Performance

Shares of Swire Properties stock opened at $1.99 on Wednesday. Swire Properties has a fifty-two week low of $1.99 and a fifty-two week high of $2.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.11 and a 200 day moving average of $2.31.

About Swire Properties

Swire Properties Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates mixed-use, primarily commercial properties in Hong Kong, Mainland China, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Property Investment, Property Trading, and Hotels. The company is involved in the development, leasing, and management of commercial, retail, and residential properties; development, construction, and sale of residential apartments; and operation of hotels.

