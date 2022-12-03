Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TOAC) Short Interest Update

Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TOAC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Talon 1 Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TOAC opened at $10.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.24 and its 200-day moving average is $10.16. Talon 1 Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $10.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Talon 1 Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOAC. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition during the first quarter worth $149,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition during the first quarter worth $187,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition during the first quarter worth $212,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition during the first quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition during the first quarter worth $503,000. 78.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Talon 1 Acquisition Company Profile

Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business combination opportunities in the aerospace, aviation, and aviation services industries.

