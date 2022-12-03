TC Energy (TSE:TRP) PT Lowered to C$73.00

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TRP has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC dropped their price objective on TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$65.47.

TC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:TRP opened at C$58.19 on Wednesday. TC Energy has a 1 year low of C$54.60 and a 1 year high of C$74.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$58.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.17, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$59.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$64.81.

TC Energy Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at TC Energy

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.85%.

In other TC Energy news, Director Richard Prior purchased 1,100 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$56.14 per share, with a total value of C$61,751.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$762,065.83. In other TC Energy news, Director Richard Prior purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$56.14 per share, with a total value of C$61,751.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,575 shares in the company, valued at C$762,065.83. Also, Director Robert C. Jacobucci sold 1,750 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.06, for a total value of C$113,855.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$213,723.74.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

