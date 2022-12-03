Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 44.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,277 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in PPL were worth $7,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in PPL by 76.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the first quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PPL during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America raised shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

PPL Stock Down 0.4 %

PPL Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $29.18 on Friday. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $23.47 and a 1 year high of $30.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.98. The firm has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.74%.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Featured Articles

