Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 8,630 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,201 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,630 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.11% of Arrow Electronics worth $7,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 102,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,335,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 998,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,511,000 after purchasing an additional 110,288 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.03, for a total value of $672,180.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,253.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE ARW opened at $106.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.38 and a twelve month high of $137.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.45 and its 200 day moving average is $108.72.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.06. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 22.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Arrow Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Arrow Electronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.00.

Arrow Electronics Profile

(Get Rating)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

