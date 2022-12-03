Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 78.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,428 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 117,249 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $7,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Seeyond increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 6,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 10,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $308.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.75.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $241.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $200.32 and a 12 month high of $317.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.45. The stock has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.71 by ($0.03). Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.87 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total value of $259,659.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,864.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $5,265,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,720,017.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total value of $259,659.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,864.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.