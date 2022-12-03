Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,073 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $7,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 407.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 259.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 82.2% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 2,485.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 104.4% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $59.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.30. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.91 and a 1-year high of $74.00. The company has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 0.73.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.10). Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $927.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.81%.

BRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Brown & Brown to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.88.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

