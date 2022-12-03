Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 132,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,251 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $7,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 4.7% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Alliant Energy by 1.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Alliant Energy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 69,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Alliant Energy by 1.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Alliant Energy by 0.3% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 83,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. 74.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LNT shares. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Alliant Energy to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Alliant Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Alliant Energy to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $66.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.33.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

LNT stock opened at $54.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $65.37.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 11.12%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.4275 per share. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 64.53%.

Alliant Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

See Also

